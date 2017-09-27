Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 09.27.17

Since last Wednesday was an unscheduled sick day for Kevin Klein Live because of some crazy high temperatures, the show decided to make up for that by making today’s podcast double the length! That means you’re getting the entirety of today’s show, from start to finish. You’ll be able to relive all the usual Wednesday fun with Wednesday-themed chants from the lovely Mrs. Wednesday to the Midweek Middle Fingers to help get listeners through the irritation you find in your life.

Plus, the show drafted the rest of the ingredients that they’ll be using from the prison Ramen cook off, which is going to be leading to some interesting results. Useless Weirdo seems to be taking a minimalist approach the dish, but let’s face it, that describes his entire diet. Somehow Twinkie, Ally, and Kevin manage to screw each other over in unique ways, leaving them struggling to make up for their lost picks with items that required last minute deep digging for results. This competition on Monday will be interesting for sure…

Also on today’s podcast:

How a temper tantrum from Useless Weirdo leads to a slew of new remixed songs to honor the occasion

Today’s 7 @ 7 taught the world that the most Googled sex-related questions don’t involve misspelling the word “pregnant”

Debuting the new (stupid) game Morrissey or Less-issey for Morrissey tickets

And more!

