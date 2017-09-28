A ‘Hocus Pocus’ Remake Is In The Works

It’s that time of year when the 1993 cult classic, ‘Hocus Pocus,’ starts popping up on television often & you sit down and watch it every single time it’s on. Right? Well, you do at least once a year, or so. Anyway, Disney Channel is currently developing a remake of the film as a TV movie.

So far, the internet isn’t exactly stoked about it not being a sequel & also not set to star the original cast of Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy.

Hang on, they're doing a Hocus Pocus REMAKE not sequel? pic.twitter.com/ZYvSFyn7Br — Liam Hughes (@liamo_dh) September 28, 2017

good morning, found out they are apparently remaking hocus pocus so i am going back to bed until that project is cancelled — Mags (@maggiecarucci) September 28, 2017

When you and your friends find out Hocus Pocus is being remade without the original cast pic.twitter.com/bynrHf20jD — Lumi (@ArcaneLumi) September 28, 2017

Producer of the original film, David Kirschner, is set to executive produce while Scarlett Lacye (The Royals) will pen the script.

The remake should show up on Disney Channel in 2018, or 2019.

For more, head to Deadline.