A ‘Hocus Pocus’ Remake Is In The Works

It’s that time of year when the 1993 cult classic, ‘Hocus Pocus,’ starts popping up on television often & you sit down and watch it every single time it’s on. Right? Well, you do at least once a year, or so. Anyway, Disney Channel is currently developing a remake of the film as a TV movie.
So far, the internet isn’t exactly stoked about it not being a sequel & also not set to star the original cast of Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy.
Producer of the original film, David Kirschner, is set to executive produce while Scarlett Lacye (The Royals) will pen the script.
The remake should show up on Disney Channel in 2018, or 2019.
For more, head to Deadline.