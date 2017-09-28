Andrew W.K. Wants To Continue What Hugh Hefner Started

“I would like to think I’m continuing the best that he started”

Those were the words of party-rocker Andrew WK as he remembered Playboy founder Hugh Hefner who passed away on Wednesday. Andrew previously graced the pages of Playboy, both during an interview and as a guest photographer. Still, his words about Hefner aren’t foreshadowing a future career in magazine publishing, but rather a continuation of Hefner’s ideals.

“He did things no one else had done,” W.K. said during an in-studio interview with Kevin Klein Live. “[Hefner] stands alone with a singular personality and a singular feeling about him. And whether you were a fan of his work or not, whether you were even that much aware of it, you were aware of the way he carried himself throughout life.”

Andrew would later speak glowingly of Hefner’s partying prowess. It’s a subject near-and-dear to W.K., who is known for hits like “Party Hard”, “It’s Time To Party”, and “Party Til You Puke”.

Hefner, whom Andrew W.K. also called a ‘real American success story’, will be laid to rest in Los Angeles. Funeral details have not yet been released.

