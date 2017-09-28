Inside California’s ‘Alice In Wonderland’-Themed Dive Bar

There’s actually a few bars in southern California with an Alice In Wonderland theme, or at least a hint of one. The Rabbit Hole in Alhambra, CA, Vin De Syrah in San Diego, but here we’re talking about The Rabbit Hole in West Hills, CA.

Open since 2013, this dive bar is located in a San Fernando Valley strip mall, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if you’ve missed it up to this point.

#rabbithole #alice #aliceinwonderland #drinking #dirtythirty #birthday #birthdayweekend A post shared by Tarryn (@tarryn_it_up87) on Sep 15, 2017 at 9:22pm PDT

Located about 30 miles from Downtown L.A. (372 miles from SF), The Rabbit Hole is filled with funhouse mirrors, oddball images, and an upside-down sign out front. The bar experience has been compared to “being on acid”.

At the Alice in Wonderland bar in the Valley @therabbitholebar A post shared by 🔞sgr (@los.wanderos) on Jul 1, 2017 at 6:18pm PDT

There’s no question that the place is super trippy, but if you’re an Alice In Wonderland fan that’s likely exactly what you’re looking for.

If you’re looking to celebrate a very merry Unbirthday anytime soon feel free to make the trip to The Valley.

For more, head to Eater LA.