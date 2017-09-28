Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 09.28.17

Double Trouble Thursday returns to give you a full helping of Kevin Klein Live from beginning to end. But speaking ends, late last night reports came in that Hugh Hefner died while in bed at the Playboy Mansion, which Kevin took harder than the rest, considering his past experience working with the icon. The loss will be felt across the known world today, with tributes coming in from a former Playboy cover star and Kevin sharing his favorite memories of the time he experienced that involved the man.

Plus, rock star and ultimate party dude Andrew WK stopped by the studio today to talk about his show tonight at the Independent and to give an AMA on himself and being a rock star. Andrew WK talked about his love of all things partying and how he will do everything he can to keep the vibes positive wherever he goes. Even if he could only stay for a limited amount of time, the door is forever open for Andrew WK to come back any time.

Also on today’s podcast:

7 @ 7 talked about the biggest rip offs you’ll face while dining at restaurants

Twinkie was able to track down one of the two homeless that won the Olive Garden Pasta Pass

Subculture Wars has a local taking on a transplant, where intelligence clearly wasn’t a requirement on their living arrangements

And more!

