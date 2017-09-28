Lard Butt 1K Race Coming To San Francisco

A new race is coming to San Francisco’s Lake Merced Park on Saturday November 4. It’s not your typical marathon, or race either. This is the Lard Butt 1k and it features runners in costume, a beer garden, and several donut stations along the route.

#SaturdayMorning #MyKindOfRace #LardButt1K A post shared by Megan F. Malcolm (@meganfmalcolm) on Jun 11, 2016 at 11:45am PDT

You can either walk, or run the 1 kilometer course. If you choose to run, you’ll likely find yourself being heckled in the “show off wave” of the event. The “legends wave” is reserved for participants 250 pounds and heavier.

Here’s the schedule for the event:

8:00 AM Packet Pickup and Registration opens.

8:30 AM Lard Butt Beer Garden Opens (with Mimosas and wine as well)

9:30 AM START of the first Lard Butt 1K Wave

10:15 AM Free Kids’ Dashes

10:30 AM Costume Fun and Celebration

That’s right, a beer garden before the race. Registration is $30 prior to the event, or $40 day of and you can register at lardbutt.com.