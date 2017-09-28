Click here for ALL NEW App to listen to LIVE 105 + KKL!

Lard Butt 1K Race Coming To San Francisco

A new race is coming to San Francisco’s Lake Merced Park on Saturday November 4. It’s not your typical marathon, or race either. This is the Lard Butt 1k and it features runners in costume, a beer garden, and several donut stations along the route.

You can either walk, or run the 1 kilometer course. If you choose to run, you’ll likely find yourself being heckled in the “show off wave” of the event. The “legends wave” is reserved for participants 250 pounds and heavier.

Here’s the schedule for the event:

  • 8:00 AM  Packet Pickup and Registration opens.
  • 8:30 AM  Lard Butt Beer Garden Opens (with Mimosas and wine as well)
  • 9:30 AM START of the first Lard Butt 1K Wave
  • 10:15 AM Free Kids’ Dashes
  • 10:30 AM  Costume Fun and Celebration

That’s right, a beer garden before the race. Registration is $30 prior to the event, or $40 day of and you can register at lardbutt.com.

