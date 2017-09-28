Subsonic Playlist: 09.23.2017

Subsonic Playlist for September 23rd, 2017 with DJ Aaron Axelsen.

10 PM

BORNS- electric love (oliver remix)

BOB MOSES- tearing me up (slaptop remix)

BLASTERJAXX- all i ever wanted (tom swoon remix)

WHITE STRIPES- seven nation army (glitch mob remix)

OLIVER- ottomatic

MARTIN SOLVEIG & DRAGONETTE- hello

LINKIN PARK- darker than the light (steve aoki remix)

HARDWELL * KSHMR- power

PURPLE DISCO MACHINE- body funk

IMAGINE DRAGONS- thunder (k.flay remix)

ILLENIUM- leaving

RL GRIME- stay for it (feat Miguel)

MGMT- electric feel (justice remix)

11 PM

PORTUGAL. THE MAN- feel it still (zhu remix)

FAT BOY SLIM- right here, right now

ALAN MORRIS- a new world

M83- midnight city (eric prydz remix)

CAMELPHAT- cola

GLASS ANIMALS- gooey (Gilligan moss remix)

FLOSSTRADMAUS- how you gon’ do that

PARTY FAVOR- wawa

BLINK 182- all the small things (remix)

LOADSTAR- run down

KOVE- the silence

FOSTER THE PEOPLE- pumped up kicks (gigamesh remix)

MARTIN GARRIX- pizza

12 AM

LP- lost on you (elk road remix)

MOBY- natural blues (kidnap kid remix)

ARMIN VAN BUUREN- this is a test (julian jordan remix)

HOT CHIP- flutes

W&W- chakra

GRIMES- kill v maim (little jimmy remix)

MATISSE & SADKO- hndz up

HEARTBEAT- meteora

CLICK CLICK- sundaze

BASSNECTAR- i’m up

REZZ- mass manipulation

CUT COPY- black rainbows

DAFT PUNK- digital love

FAKEAR- kids