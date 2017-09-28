Subsonic Playlist: 09.23.2017

Subsonic Playlist for September 23rd, 2017 with DJ Aaron Axelsen.
10 PM
BORNS- electric love (oliver remix)
BOB MOSES- tearing me up (slaptop remix)
BLASTERJAXX- all i ever wanted (tom swoon remix)
WHITE STRIPES- seven nation army (glitch mob remix)
OLIVER- ottomatic
MARTIN SOLVEIG & DRAGONETTE- hello
LINKIN PARK- darker than the light (steve aoki remix)
HARDWELL * KSHMR- power
PURPLE DISCO MACHINE- body funk
IMAGINE DRAGONS- thunder (k.flay remix)
ILLENIUM- leaving
RL GRIME- stay for it (feat Miguel)
MGMT- electric feel (justice remix)
11 PM
PORTUGAL. THE MAN- feel it still (zhu remix)
FAT BOY SLIM- right here, right now
ALAN MORRIS- a new world
M83- midnight city (eric prydz remix)
CAMELPHAT- cola
GLASS ANIMALS- gooey (Gilligan moss remix)
FLOSSTRADMAUS- how you gon’ do that
PARTY FAVOR- wawa
BLINK 182- all the small things (remix)
LOADSTAR- run down
KOVE- the silence
FOSTER THE PEOPLE- pumped up kicks (gigamesh remix)
MARTIN GARRIX- pizza
12 AM
LP- lost on you (elk road remix)
MOBY- natural blues (kidnap kid remix)
ARMIN VAN BUUREN- this is a test (julian jordan remix)
HOT CHIP- flutes
W&W- chakra
GRIMES- kill v maim (little jimmy remix)
MATISSE & SADKO- hndz up
HEARTBEAT- meteora
CLICK CLICK- sundaze
BASSNECTAR- i’m up
REZZ- mass manipulation
CUT COPY- black rainbows
DAFT PUNK- digital love
FAKEAR- kids