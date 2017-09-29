Click here for ALL NEW App to listen to LIVE 105 + KKL!

Disney’s ‘Flight of the Navigator’ Getting A Remake

(Walt Disney Pictures)

The 1986 science fiction film is getting a reboot with Joe Henderson, the showrunner for Fox’s Lucifer, writing the script.

In the original film, a 12-year-old boy (Joey Cramer) goes missing in 1978, only to reappear once more in 1986 without aging a day. NASA then tries to get him to help In the eight years that have passed, he hasn’t aged. When a NASA scientist (Howard Hesseman) discovers a UFO nearby, David gets the chance to unravel the mystery and recover the life he lost. The ship itself contains a wisecracking piece of artificial intelligence that was voiced by Paul Reubens AKA Peewee Herman.

This will mark the third time that Disney has made a serious attempt at rebooting the 1980’s film.

One thing that is for sure is that original star Joey Cramer will not be involved. He is currently serving prison time in Canada for robbing a bank, wearing a disguise to commit a crime, fleeing the police and dangerous driving.

 

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

