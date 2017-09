In what is becoming an every-other-month occurrence, Emo Nite will be back at San Francisco’s Rickshaw Stop on Tuesday night September 26.

NEW PARTIES ADDED in CHICAGO, SF, and PDX. tix for all shows on-sale now at emonite.com. link! in the bio. A post shared by Emo Nite (@emonitela) on Sep 28, 2017 at 11:40am PDT

The touring club night is a dance party and singalong to your favorite emo hits.

It’s 21+ and and tickets are $10 at Ticketfly. Heads up that advanced tickets typically sell out.

