Jeffrey’s Toys Returning To San Francisco

The beloved toy store that left San Francisco in 2015 and moved to Berkeley is coming home.

Jeffrey’s Toys will be reopening at a new San Francisco location at 45 Kearny St. (and Maiden Lane) in the Financial District. The store left the City after rent at its previous location at 685 Market St. (and 3rd) was raised to $40,000 a month.

According to CBS San Francisco, Jeffrey’s is thought to be the first American store to carry Legos back in 1973 and to be part of the inspiration behind Pixar’s Toy Story.

Though signage indicates the shop will open on October 1st, a post on their Facebook page says a grand opening is planned for mid-October.

