San Francisco’s Soma StrEat Food Park (428 11th St.) is bringing back a popular event. Lumpia Palooza returns on Sunday October 22 from 11 AM – 5 PM for a celebration of the Filipino food.

The event will feature lumpia vendors from around the Bay Area, bottomless San Miguel beer, sangria, and live music.

$5 gets you in and $35 gets you bottomless San Miguel beer & sangria. You can purchase tickets at EventBrite.

For more, head to the Facebook event page.