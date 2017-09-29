Click here for ALL NEW App to listen to LIVE 105 + KKL!

San Francisco Has The 3rd Most Expensive Pizza In The Nation

(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The data company Datafiniti set out to find out where the most expensive pizza was in the United States.

They did so by combing the data and comparing the price of a large plain pizza at thousands of restaurants across the country.

What they found was that by state, North Dakota has the most expensive pie with a median cost of $14.00. California ranked 14th with a median price of $11.85.

As far as major cities went, at $14.79 Buffalo, NY was the most expensive, followed by Nashville at $14 and San Francisco at $13.99.

For more pizza releated data science head over to Datafiniti.

 

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

