SNL’s ‘David S. Pumpkins’ Sketch Gets Animated Halloween Special Starring Tom Hanks & Peter Dinklage

Saturday Night Live‘s viral sketch ‘David S. Pumpkins’ is returning as a half hour animated special for Halloween.

The David S. Pumpkins Halloween Special is based on the sketch ‘Haunted Elevator’ that was on the show on October 22, 2016. The wildly popular sketch featured Tom Hanks as ‘David S. Pumpkins’ with Mikey Day and Bobby Moynihan in skeleton suits.

For the animated special Hanks, Day, and Moynihan will lend their voices along with Emmy Award-winning Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage and SNL writer Streeter Seidell.

According to a press release the plot of the show will be:

Set in a small suburban town on All Hallows’ Eve, the special centers on David Pumpkins and his skeleton sidekicks who show a young boy and his sister the true meaning of Halloween, answering none of their questions along the way.

The Halloween-themed animated half-hour special will air on NBC on Saturday, Oct. 28 at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT.

Here’s the original sketch.

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.