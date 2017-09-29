Spotify’s New Feature Attempts To Guess What You Listened To In High School

Spotify launched a new feature this week that aims to put you back in your high school years & early twenties. ‘Your Time Capsule’ is a two-hour playlist for users over the age of 16 that serves a ‘soundtrack down memory lane’.

It's time for the ultimate throwback.

Your Time Capsule – a personalized playlist of nostalgic hits.https://t.co/7ySN08sYWT#timecapsule pic.twitter.com/GUsXAFQUy5 — Spotify (@Spotify) September 28, 2017

Find Your Time Capsule at the top of Home or in the Decades section of Browse on Spotify’s mobile apps for iOS and Android, or by visiting timecapsule.spotify.com.

Foe myself, they did a decent job by including Something Corporate, Alexisonfire, Linkin Park, System of a Down, & Gorillaz, but I swear I didn’t spend anytime listening to Lil’ Wayne, or Nick Cannon at all.

Spotify’s newest personalized playlist, Your Time Capsule, is a blast from your past https://t.co/5gFa2mEuAq — TechCrunch (@TechCrunch) September 28, 2017

Did Spotify get the right throwback jams on your list?

-Dallas