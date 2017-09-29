Click here for ALL NEW App to listen to LIVE 105 + KKL!

Spotify’s New Feature Attempts To Guess What You Listened To In High School

NEW YORK - JANUARY 17: (U.S. TABS OUT) My Chemical Romance lead singer Gerard Way performs on stage during MTV's Total Request Live at the MTV Times Square Studios January 17, 2005 in New York City. (Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images)

Spotify launched a new feature this week that aims to put you back in your high school years & early twenties. ‘Your Time Capsule’ is a two-hour playlist for users over the age of 16 that serves a ‘soundtrack down memory lane’.

Find Your Time Capsule at the top of Home or in the Decades section of Browse on Spotify’s mobile apps for iOS and Android, or by visiting timecapsule.spotify.com.

Foe myself, they did a decent job by including Something Corporate, Alexisonfire, Linkin Park, System of a Down, & Gorillaz, but I swear I didn’t spend anytime listening to Lil’ Wayne, or Nick Cannon at all.

Did Spotify get the right throwback jams on your list?

-Dallas

 

