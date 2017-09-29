Click here for ALL NEW App to listen to LIVE 105 + KKL!

Watch Hunter Pence In A ‘Try Not To Laugh’ Challenge

Via Youtube

The San Francisco Giants season comes to a close this weekend, but you can expect to see more Hunter Pence during the offseason as he & his wife Alexis work on their gaming cafe, which will be in his hometown of Houston, TX. You might also see the Giants right fielder show up on YouTube like he just did for this ‘Try Not To Laugh Or Smile Challenge’. See how he & Alexis did here:

We’ll take more Hunter & Alexis content anytime. Also, after last year we look forward to seeing what they’ll do for this Halloween.

Girls only want boyfriends who have great skills! @letsgetlexi

A post shared by Hunter Pence (@hunterpence) on

