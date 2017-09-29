Where To Get National Taco Day Deals This Week

Maybe you’ve taken advantage of the deals this year on National Coffee Day, National Burger Day, National Donut Day, and so many others…or maybe you haven’t. Whatever the case, this Wednesday October 4 marks National Taco Day and you should celebrate with some deals.

1 WEEK UNTIL #NationalTacoDay! 🌮 Join us for $2 tacos next Wednesday! Tag your taco crew! A post shared by BelAir Cantina (@belaircantina) on Sep 27, 2017 at 10:40am PDT

Taco Bell

Taco Bell is celebrating National Taco Day with a taco day gift set. It includes a crunchy taco, a Nacho Cheese Doritos Loco taco, a Cool Ranch Doritos Locos taco and a fiery Doritos Locos taco all for $5.

It’s the most delicious time of the year. Get in the #NationalTacoDay season spirit with this classic tale "Glen and the Magic Taco". pic.twitter.com/VBUwH8PmFr — Taco Bell (@tacobell) September 26, 2017

Rubio’s

Rubio’s is celebrating a day early – on October 3, but we’ll excuse that because it will be a Taco Tuesday. They’re offering original fish tacos for $1.75, the fish taco especial for $2, & original fish tacos with mango salsa for $2.25 all day on Tuesday.

#🌮Do you tilt your head or the taco? #Rubios National Taco Day specials are ALL-DAY on Tuesday, October 3rd. Learn more at rubios.com A post shared by Rubio's (@rubioscoastalgrill) on Sep 28, 2017 at 11:54am PDT

Del Taco

These deals are good for the month of October:

On The Border

If you make it to an On The Border they’re offering $.50 crispy tacos all day on Wednesday.

El Pollo Loco

Buy one. get one free taco platters with this coupon.

SAVE THE DATE: Buy One Taco Platter, Get One FREE on #NationalTacoDay this Oct 4! Click for Coupon: https://t.co/liFIiZyK5i pic.twitter.com/VR8RuEpGTv — El Pollo Loco (@ElPolloLoco) September 29, 2017

We’ll keep you updated on whether, or not any Bay Area exclusive spots will have deals on Wednesday.