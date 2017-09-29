Click here for ALL NEW App to listen to LIVE 105 + KKL!

Where To Get National Taco Day Deals This Week

Maybe you’ve taken advantage of the deals this year on National Coffee Day, National Burger Day, National Donut Day, and so many others…or maybe you haven’t. Whatever the case, this Wednesday October 4 marks National Taco Day and you should celebrate with some deals.

Taco Bell

Taco Bell is celebrating National Taco Day with a taco day gift set. It includes a crunchy taco, a Nacho Cheese Doritos Loco taco, a Cool Ranch Doritos Locos taco and a fiery Doritos Locos taco all for $5.

Rubio’s

Rubio’s is celebrating a day early – on October 3, but we’ll excuse that because it will be a Taco Tuesday. They’re offering original fish tacos for $1.75, the fish taco especial for $2, & original fish tacos with mango salsa for $2.25 all day on Tuesday.

Del Taco

These deals are good for the month of October:

On The Border

If you make it to an On The Border they’re offering $.50 crispy tacos all day on Wednesday.

El Pollo Loco

Buy one. get one free taco platters with this coupon.

We’ll keep you updated on whether, or not any Bay Area exclusive spots will have deals on Wednesday.

 

 

