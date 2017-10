Towards the end of Marilyn Manson’s set tonight in New York City a large set piece collapsed on the singer.

Marilyn Manson reportedly seriously injured after set crashes onto him during concert in NYC pic.twitter.com/295HC0OaPj — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 1, 2017

Manson was reportedly taken off on a stretcher and is being treated for his injuries ata  local hospital.

On Friday night in Pittsburg, PA the singer fell off stage during his hit “The Beautiful People” & broke his ankle.

No word yet on if his injuries will affect his future touring plans, which include a date at Sacramento’s Aftershock Festival on Sunday October 22.