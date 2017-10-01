Soundcheck Playlist: 10.01.17

Tonight’s Soundcheck is hosted by DJ Aaron Axelsen & produced by yours truly (Morgan)
Follow the show on Twitter @soundcheckspins for real time song updates + info.
9PM:
Missio – “Bottom of the Deep Blue Sea”
Dangermaker – “In A Dream” (LOCAL)
Barns Courtney – “Golden Dandelions”
Arcade Fire – “Creature Comfort”
AJR (ft. Rivers Cuomo) – “Sober Up”
The Trims – “The One I Want” (LOCAL)
Portugal The Man – “Live In The Moment”
St. Vincent – “Los Angeles”
Family Crest – “Mirror Love” (LOCAL)
J. Roddy Walston & The Business – “The Wanting”
Half The Animal – “Bad Bad Love” (RADIO DEBUT)
The National – “Guilty Party”
birthday – “Subtle Love” (LOCAL)
10PM:
Manchester Orchestra – “The Moth”
Welshly Arms – “Legendary”
Morrissey – ” Spent The Day In Bed”
The Academic – “Bear Claws”
Kiddo – “Anyone But You” (LOCAL)
The Used – “Over and Over Again”
Electric Guest – “Oh, Devil”
Beach Fossils – “This Year”
Black Map – “Run Rabbit Run” (LOCAL)
Brother Sundance – “Blind” (BAY AREA RADIO DEBUT)
Brand New – “Can’t Get It Out”
The Story So Far – “Out of It” (LOCAL)
Matthew Dear ft. Tegan and Sara – “Bad Ones”
Nothing But Theives – “Sorry”
Firemaid – “This is How I Love” (LOCAL)
Sir Sly – “Fun”
11PM:
Odesza ft. Mansionair & WYNNE – “Line of Sight”
The Y Axes – “Meteorite” (LOCAL)
The Glorious Sons – “Everything is Alright”
lovelytheband – “Broken”
Geographer – “Read My Mind” (LOCAL)
Braves – “Catch Me”
Neck Deep – “In Bloom”
Sylvan Esso – “Die Young”
Native Sons – “Say Nothing” (LOCAL)
Arkells – “Knocking at the Door”
Japanese Breakfast – “Machinist”
Saint Mesa – “Lion”
White Reaper – “The World’s Best American Band”
SYML – “Where’s My Love (Alternate Version)”
Majical Cloudz – “Downtown”