Soundcheck Playlist: 10.01.17

Tonight’s Soundcheck is hosted by DJ Aaron Axelsen & produced by yours truly (Morgan)

9PM:

Missio – “Bottom of the Deep Blue Sea”

Dangermaker – “In A Dream” (LOCAL)

Barns Courtney – “Golden Dandelions”

Arcade Fire – “Creature Comfort”

AJR (ft. Rivers Cuomo) – “Sober Up”

The Trims – “The One I Want” (LOCAL)

Portugal The Man – “Live In The Moment”

St. Vincent – “Los Angeles”

Family Crest – “Mirror Love” (LOCAL)

J. Roddy Walston & The Business – “The Wanting”

Half The Animal – “Bad Bad Love” (RADIO DEBUT)

The National – “Guilty Party”

birthday – “Subtle Love” (LOCAL)

10PM:

Manchester Orchestra – “The Moth”

Welshly Arms – “Legendary”

Morrissey – ” Spent The Day In Bed”

The Academic – “Bear Claws”

Kiddo – “Anyone But You” (LOCAL)

The Used – “Over and Over Again”

Electric Guest – “Oh, Devil”

Beach Fossils – “This Year”

Black Map – “Run Rabbit Run” (LOCAL)

Brother Sundance – “Blind” (BAY AREA RADIO DEBUT)

Brand New – “Can’t Get It Out”

The Story So Far – “Out of It” (LOCAL)

Matthew Dear ft. Tegan and Sara – “Bad Ones”

Nothing But Theives – “Sorry”

Firemaid – “This is How I Love” (LOCAL)

Sir Sly – “Fun”

11PM:

Odesza ft. Mansionair & WYNNE – “Line of Sight”

The Y Axes – “Meteorite” (LOCAL)

The Glorious Sons – “Everything is Alright”

lovelytheband – “Broken”

Geographer – “Read My Mind” (LOCAL)

Braves – “Catch Me”

Neck Deep – “In Bloom”

Sylvan Esso – “Die Young”

Native Sons – “Say Nothing” (LOCAL)

Arkells – “Knocking at the Door”

Japanese Breakfast – “Machinist”

Saint Mesa – “Lion”

White Reaper – “The World’s Best American Band”

SYML – “Where’s My Love (Alternate Version)”

Majical Cloudz – “Downtown”