Click here for ALL NEW App to listen to LIVE 105 + KKL!

Increased Security Expected At This Weekend’s Fleet Week And Hardly Strictly Bluegrass

Filed Under: Fleet Week, Hardly Strictly Bluegrass, San Francisco
(Creative Commons)

In the wake of the deadly terrorist attack last night at a country music festival in Las Vegas, the SFPD has provided reassurance that this weekend’s events in San Francisco will see an increase in security.

The annual, free Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival takes place in Golden Gate Park this weekend & Fleet Week events will be happening around the marina & Embarcadero as well.

“The public can expect to see a visible police presence including officers on foot, motorcycle, on horseback and in patrol cars at the various events around the City.” – SFPD.

For more on how to help those affected by the tragedy in Las Vegas, more info is below:

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live