Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 10.02.17

It’s been months in the making, but the Kevin Klein Live Prison Ramen Cook-Off was finally here at least, with four former prisoners in studio to review the ramen concoctions each member of the show has devised. Kevin hasn’t been this excited for a show segment for some time, but the stakes were high, as the person with the lowest scored ramen dish would be spending 24 hours in actual prison. With the incentive for the show so high, who will make the poorest decisions and pay the ultimate price?

It was fascinating to see the results of how each member of the show prepared their dishes, with some going as radical as making a Ramen dish into a dessert and as minimal as only adding bacon bits and Doritos crumbs. But despite any of these creative culinary options, the show’s fate was in the hands of the ex-inmates, who collectively didn’t seem to have a true favorite. In fact, the separation in scores among all the dishes was so insanely close that it was anyone’s game for who would be the biggest winner or loser. See all the photos of the dishes at the Kevin Klein Live Instagram and listen below to hear the end results!

Also on today’s podcast:

The show gives the low down on how Useless Weirdo overdressed and overstayed his welcome on the dance floor

Callers send message to let us know that they appreciate a little escapism from the recent tragedy in Las Vegas

How adds for new CBS shows are starting to get out of hand

And more!

