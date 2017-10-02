Click here for ALL NEW App to listen to LIVE 105 + KKL!

McDonald’s Bringing Back Szechuan Sauce For One Day This Week

Earlier this year, Adult Swim’s hit show ‘Rick & Morty’ helped put McDonald’s short-lived Szechuan sauce back into the nation’s consciousness in the first episode of season 3.

The sauce was around briefly in 1998 to coincide with the release of Disney’s ‘Mulan’ & hadn’t been talked about much since, but after the episode aired & McDonald’s was inundated with requests to revive the sauce they did. A few jugs of it were released & one was purchased by producer/DJ Deadmau5 for $15k.

You don’t have to drop thousands to get your hands on the dipping sauce, though. McDonald’s will be offering a very limited run of it this Saturday starting at 2 PM!

You can get a the sauce at participating McDonald’s when you buy a four-, six-, or 10-piece order of Buttermilk Crispy Tenders in-store while supplies last.

There will also be 1,000 limited-edition, hand-numbered posters given out across the country.

Participating Bay Area McDonald’s include:

Berkeley – 1998 Shattuck Ave.

Concord – 1691 Monument Blvd.

Cupertino – 10990 N Sterling Rd.

Daly City – 505 Serramonte Blvd.

Hayward – 26253 Mission Blvd.

Mountain View – 952 El Monte Ave.

Oakland – 3708 Forbes Ave.

Rohnert Park – 1702 E. Cotati Ave.

San Francisco – 1100 Fillmore St., 255 Winston Dr., 2801 Mission St.

San Jose – 2191 Monterey Rd., 4800 Almaden Expwy.

For a full list of participating locations, head here.

 

 

 

