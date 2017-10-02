McDonald’s Bringing Back Szechuan Sauce For One Day This Week

Earlier this year, Adult Swim’s hit show ‘Rick & Morty’ helped put McDonald’s short-lived Szechuan sauce back into the nation’s consciousness in the first episode of season 3.
The sauce was around briefly in 1998 to coincide with the release of Disney’s ‘Mulan’ & hadn’t been talked about much since, but after the episode aired & McDonald’s was inundated with requests to revive the sauce they did. A few jugs of it were released & one was purchased by producer/DJ Deadmau5 for $15k.
You don’t have to drop thousands to get your hands on the dipping sauce, though. McDonald’s will be offering a very limited run of it this Saturday starting at 2 PM!
You can get a the sauce at participating McDonald’s when you buy a four-, six-, or 10-piece order of Buttermilk Crispy Tenders in-store while supplies last.
There will also be 1,000 limited-edition, hand-numbered posters given out across the country.
Participating Bay Area McDonald’s include:
Berkeley – 1998 Shattuck Ave.
Concord – 1691 Monument Blvd.
Cupertino – 10990 N Sterling Rd.
Daly City – 505 Serramonte Blvd.
Hayward – 26253 Mission Blvd.
Mountain View – 952 El Monte Ave.
Oakland – 3708 Forbes Ave.
Rohnert Park – 1702 E. Cotati Ave.
San Francisco – 1100 Fillmore St., 255 Winston Dr., 2801 Mission St.
San Jose – 2191 Monterey Rd., 4800 Almaden Expwy.
For a full list of participating locations, head here.