Rock Legend Tom Petty Has Passed Away

After conflicting reports throughout the day, news of Tom Petty’s passing has been confirmed this evening. The rock legend died peacefully at 8:40 PM.

SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) — Rocker Tom Petty died Monday after suffering a heart attack at his Malibu home, a longtime manager has confirmed in a statement.

The 66-year-old musician was taken to UCLA Santa Monica Hospital Sunday night in full cardiac arrest and was placed on life support.

“On behalf of the Tom Petty family we are devastated to announce the untimely death of of our father, husband, brother, leader and friend Tom Petty” longtime Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers manager Tony Dimitriades said in a statement distributed to the media Monday evening. “He suffered cardiac arrest at his home in Malibu in the early hours of this morning and was taken to UCLA Medical Center but could not be revived. He died peacefully at 8:40pm PT surrounded by family, his bandmates and friends.”

