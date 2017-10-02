San Francisco’s Rainforest Cafe Has Shut Down

After 17 years at San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf a popular tourist spot, The Rainforest Cafe, has shut down.

A post shared by 🎀🎀SONIA GONCALVES🎀🎀 (@sanfrancisco2012) on Aug 11, 2017 at 10:18pm PDT

Known for its rainforest-theme, it was the only place to go for overly-expensive food that was accompanied by the occasional sound of a trumpeting elephant.

No explanation has been given for Rainforest Cafe’s sudden departure, but we are curious to see who fills their prime space on Fisherman’s Wharf.

how beautiful is that? ate lunch at this place today 🙂 #rainforest #sanfrancisco #🌌 A post shared by A N G E L i C A 🌹 (@miss.coconoir) on Mar 31, 2017 at 10:20pm PDT

If you still need to get your Rainforest cafe fix, the locations at Anaheim’s Downtown Disney & in Ontario, CA remain open.