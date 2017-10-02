San Francisco’s Rainforest Cafe Has Shut Down

After 17 years at San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf a popular tourist spot, The Rainforest Cafe, has shut down.
Known for its rainforest-theme, it was the only place to go for overly-expensive food that was accompanied by the occasional sound of a trumpeting elephant.
No explanation has been given for Rainforest Cafe’s sudden departure, but we are curious to see who fills their prime space on Fisherman’s Wharf.
If you still need to get your Rainforest cafe fix, the locations at Anaheim’s Downtown Disney & in Ontario, CA remain open.