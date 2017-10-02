Click here for ALL NEW App to listen to LIVE 105 + KKL!

San Francisco’s Rainforest Cafe Has Shut Down

Filed Under: fisherman's wharf, Rainforest Cafe, San Francisco
Courtesy @wic.gomes/Instagram

After 17 years at San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf a popular tourist spot, The Rainforest Cafe, has shut down.

Known for its rainforest-theme, it was the only place to go for overly-expensive food that was accompanied by the occasional sound of a trumpeting elephant.

No explanation has been given for Rainforest Cafe’s sudden departure, but we are curious to see who fills their prime space on Fisherman’s Wharf.

how beautiful is that? ate lunch at this place today 🙂 #rainforest #sanfrancisco #🌌

A post shared by A N G E L i C A 🌹 (@miss.coconoir) on

If you still need to get your Rainforest cafe fix, the locations at Anaheim’s Downtown Disney & in Ontario, CA remain open.

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live