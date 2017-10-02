Click here for ALL NEW App to listen to LIVE 105 + KKL!

Thom Yorke Announces Rare Solo Show In Oakland

Filed Under: Oakland, Thom Yorke
(Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke has announced three solo shows where he’ll be joined by Radiohead producer & member of Atoms For Peace, Niger Goodrich, and visual artist Tarik Barri.

One of the three unique shows will be at the Fox Theatre in Oakland on Thursday December 14.

The show, described as a “live mix”, will feature tracks from across Yorke’s solo catalog & like Radiohead & Atoms For Peace tunes as well.

Pre-sale for the Fox show is on Thursday 10/5 with the password ‘pattern’.

General on sale begins Friday October 6 at 10 AM. Tix are $49.50 & can be purchased here.

 

 

