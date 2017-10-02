Tom Petty, 66, Passes Away After Heart Attack

UPDATE (1:41 PM PST) TMZ is reporting that Petty has not been confirmed dead at this point, though he is “clinging to life”.

UPDATE At this time, Tom's still clinging to life. A report that the LAPD confirmed the singer's death is inaccurate https://t.co/bh8sqdvEw9 pic.twitter.com/drKY64eG1z — TMZ (@TMZ) October 2, 2017

UPDATE: Tom Petty has passed away at age 66.

JUST IN: Rocker Tom Petty is dead at 66, Los Angeles Police Department confirms to CBS News pic.twitter.com/XJp3mc69Rl — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 2, 2017

Rock legend Tom Petty is reportedly on life support after suffering a heart attack last night in his Malibu, CA home.

#BREAKINGNEWS: Rocker Tom Petty reportedly on life support after heart attack in Malibu home Sunday night pic.twitter.com/e8SxtpEnMt — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) October 2, 2017

According to TMZ, the 66-year old was found unconscious, not breathing, and suffering from full cardiac arrest.

Petty headlined Bottlerock Napa earlier this year & played the Greek Theater in Berkeley in August.

TMZ has now reported that we taken off life support.