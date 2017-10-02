Click here for ALL NEW App to listen to LIVE 105 + KKL!

Tom Petty, 66, Passes Away After Heart Attack

UPDATE (1:41 PM PST) TMZ is reporting that Petty has not been confirmed dead at this point, though he is “clinging to life”.

UPDATE: Tom Petty has passed away at age 66.

Rock legend Tom Petty is reportedly on life support after suffering a heart attack last night in his Malibu, CA home.

According to TMZ, the 66-year old was found unconscious, not breathing, and suffering from full cardiac arrest.

Petty headlined Bottlerock Napa earlier this year & played the Greek Theater in Berkeley in August.

TMZ has now reported that we taken off life support.

