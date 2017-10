OK, Applebee’s, this might help get some millennials through your doors. From open to close every day in the month October participating Applebee’s locations are offering a $1 margarita. It’s called the ‘Dollarita’ and it’s served on the rocks.

The internet is freaking out a bit over it.

I PULL UP TO APPLEBEE’S, VIP, GAS TANK ON, E MARGARITAS ON ME pic.twitter.com/5QFGGPFxtz — Q (@YoungQwan) October 2, 2017

There is a limit (as there should be) so be aware.

$1 margaritas is all fun and games at Applebee’s until you order 3 an they tell you that you can only get 3 per hour 💀💀💀 Issa Scam — Swaggy P 👌🏾♦️💎 (@PeeDex_) October 3, 2017

Margaritas typically run from $5.99-$8.99 so go ahead & take advantage of this deal & drink responsibly.

I'm bouta pregame at Applebee's all month long — hersheyyy ✨ (@xo_hershey) October 3, 2017

For more, here’s the press release from Applebee’s.