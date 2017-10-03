Click here for ALL NEW App to listen to LIVE 105 + KKL!

‘DuckTales’ Opening With Real Ducks

Filed Under: DuckTales

The internet geniuses over at Oh My Disney have re-shot the original opening for DuckTales using real ducks.

Scrooge, Huey, Dewey, and Louie are all lives ducks and ducklings complete with costumes and set changes that match the original.

This means you not only get ducklings in a submarine but also ducklings in the infamous money pit.

 

feet DuckTales Opening With Real DucksBradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

