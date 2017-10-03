October 5, 2011: Blink-182 And My Chemical Romance Play Shoreline

You might remember a few things about Wednesday October 5, 2011. That afternoon, news broke that Apple founder Steve Jobs had passed away. That was big news of the day. That evening the Honda Civic Tour hit Shoreline bringing Blink-182, My Chemical Romance, & Matt & Kim to the Shoreline in Mountain View.

Matt & Kim kicked off the show with an incredibly energetic set, as they’re known for.

Next up, were My Chemical Romance playing what ended up being their final show in the Bay Area before announcing their hiatus.

Here’s what they played that night:

Na Na Na (Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na) I’m Not Okay (I Promise) Planetary (GO!) The Only Hope for Me Is You Mama Helena Our Lady of Sorrows Teenagers Famous Last Words S/C/A/R/E/C/R/O/W Welcome to the Black Parade Cancer

Closing the show that night was Blink-182, playing what would be their final Bay Area set with Tom DeLonge as a member of the band.

Here’s what Blink played that night: