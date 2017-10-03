Click here for ALL NEW App to listen to LIVE 105 + KKL!

October 5, 2011: Blink-182 And My Chemical Romance Play Shoreline

You might remember a few things about Wednesday October 5, 2011. That afternoon, news broke that Apple founder Steve Jobs had passed away. That was big news of the day. That evening the Honda Civic Tour hit Shoreline bringing Blink-182, My Chemical Romance, & Matt & Kim to the Shoreline in Mountain View.

Matt & Kim kicked off the show with an incredibly energetic set, as they’re known for.

Next up, were My Chemical Romance playing what ended up being their final show in the Bay Area before announcing their hiatus.

Here’s what they played that night:

  1. Na Na Na (Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na)
  2. I’m Not Okay (I Promise)
  3. Planetary (GO!)
  4. The Only Hope for Me Is You
  5. Mama
  6. Helena
  7. Our Lady of Sorrows
  8. Teenagers
  9. Famous Last Words
  10. S/C/A/R/E/C/R/O/W
  11. Welcome to the Black Parade
  12. Cancer

Closing the show that night was Blink-182, playing what would be their final Bay Area set with Tom DeLonge as a member of the band.

Here’s what Blink played that night:

  1. Feeling This
  2. Up All Night
  3. The Rock Show
  4. What’s My Age Again?
  5. Down
  6. I Miss You
  7. Stay Together for the Kids
  8. Dumpweed
  9. Always
  10. Violence
  11. After Midnight
  12. First Date
  13. F*** a Dog
  14. Heart’s All Gone
  15. Happy Holidays, You Bastard
  16. Man Overboard
  17. Ghost on the Dancefloor
  18. All the Small Things
  19. Josie

    Encore:

  20. Drum Solo
  21. Carousel
  22. Dammit
  23. Family Reunion

Listen Live