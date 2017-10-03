San Francisco Wharf Fest And Chowder Competition This Month

If you don’t usually make it over to Fisherman’s Wharf in order to avoid the tourist, well, maybe change that later this month for the wharf street fair & chowder competition. On Saturday October 21 the street fair will take place from 11 AM – 5 PM & the chowder competition will run from 12 PM – 3 PM featuring Fisherman’s Wharf restaurants battling out to prove who has the best chowder.
Wharf Fest takes place at the intersection of Jefferson and Taylor streets, at the famous Fisherman’s Wharf crab wheel sign, and on two blocks of Little Embarcadero street, between Taylor Street and Powell Street. The festival overlooks the San Francisco Bay, the Pier 43 promenade, and Alcatraz Island.
The street fair is free, but the chowder competition portion of the event is currently sold out, though tickets might be available day of. If you want to get on the waiting list for tickets head to eventbrite.
For more info, head to the Facebook event page.