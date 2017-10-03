Sharks’ Logan Couture Talks Losing Teeth, New NHL Season

Last NHL season was a series of highs and lows for Logan Couture. On one hand, he scored 25 goals, had a solid campaign, and helped lead the Sharks to the postseason for the 3rd year in a row. On the other hand, the Sharks were eliminated early in the playoffs and Couture lost 8 teeth thanks to a gruesome puck-to-the-face incident in March.

So, as he prepares to return to the ice for the 9th season of his career, Logan is once again focused on unfinished business. “We didn’t end the way we won’t to last year. That’s something that we know in that dressing room. We want to have a bounce back year when it comes to the playoffs.”

That’s not to say that the puck-to-the-face isn’t still fresh in his mind. “I watched it a couple of times and it hurt each time I watched it,” he admitted. “Obviously a lot of hockey players lose teeth, but you don’t want to. I mean it wasn’t a goal of mine to lose any of my teeth, I wish I could have kept them. Let alone 8 of them.”

Also in his thoughts, the victims of the terrible tragedy in Las Vegas. The Sharks team had just played a preseason game against the Golden Knights in Vegas shortly before the shooting began. Though Couture wasn’t on the trip, he gave insight to what was going on with the team. “Thankfully the plane took off from the airport at 9:05pm,” the Sharks centre reported. “I think the guys on the plane started to learn about it once they landed.”

Listen to Logan Couture’s full interview with Kevin Klein Live to hear about what he did during the off-season, all the free stuff hockey players get, and whether he expects NHL players to kneel during the anthem: