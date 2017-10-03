Sharktoberfest Nightlife In San Francisco This Thursday

Every Thursday night, the California Academy of Sciences hosts Nightlife – their 21+ themed-nights that run from 6 PM – 10 PM. This week’s feature is Sharktoberfest.

#sharktoberfest2016 A post shared by chelsea (@chelsea_cheeks) on Sep 29, 2016 at 6:51pm PDT

Sharktoberfest combines local breweries, music, and a celebration of all things sharks.

Here’s who you can find serving up brews in the pop-up beer garden:

See the moon, be the moon—you don't have to choose at our all-natural (world) NightLife events. // 📸 @marspasache #CASNightLife A post shared by California Academy of Sciences (@calacademy) on Sep 16, 2017 at 10:40pm PDT

There will be several “Shark Talks,” a 3D shark tank, shark trivia, a shark science lab, and a “Fin Party” featuring DJs “Right Shark” & “Left Shark”.

Tickets are $12 for members & $15 for non-members & you can grab them at calacademy.org.

As of this post, 6.4k people are interested in attending on Facebook so expect a good amount of shark & beer fans at this Nightlife.

Spinning Thursdays into magic, each week unlike the last. #CASNightLife views via @bad_gadget. // #nightatthemuseum #weirdscience 🔷🔺🔴🔶 A post shared by California Academy of Sciences (@calacademy) on Jul 17, 2017 at 9:49pm PDT

For more, head here.