Sharktoberfest Nightlife In San Francisco This Thursday

Every Thursday night, the California Academy of Sciences hosts Nightlife – their 21+ themed-nights that run from 6 PM – 10 PM. This week’s feature is Sharktoberfest.
Sharktoberfest combines local breweries, music, and a celebration of all things sharks.
Here’s who you can find serving up brews in the pop-up beer garden:
- Ale Industries
- Anchor Brewing Co.
- Black Hammer Brewing Co.
- Calicraft
- Drake’s Brewing
- Harmonic Brewing Co.
- Headlands Brewing
- Laughing Monk Brewing
- Lost Coast Brewery
- Magnolia Brewing Co.
- Pacific Brewing LaboratoryPlus, treat your tastebuds to NightLife’s signature craft beer Aliciella Bitter, brewed by Magnolia Brewing Co. with plant types found on the museum’s living roof.
There will be several “Shark Talks,” a 3D shark tank, shark trivia, a shark science lab, and a “Fin Party” featuring DJs “Right Shark” & “Left Shark”.
Tickets are $12 for members & $15 for non-members & you can grab them at calacademy.org.
As of this post, 6.4k people are interested in attending on Facebook so expect a good amount of shark & beer fans at this Nightlife.
