Click here for ALL NEW App to listen to LIVE 105 + KKL!

Sharktoberfest Nightlife In San Francisco This Thursday

Filed Under: California Academy of Sciences, San Francisco, sharktoberfest
Great White Shark (Getty Images)

Every Thursday night, the California Academy of Sciences hosts Nightlife – their 21+ themed-nights that run from 6 PM – 10 PM. This week’s feature is Sharktoberfest.

#sharktoberfest2016

A post shared by chelsea (@chelsea_cheeks) on

Sharktoberfest combines local breweries, music, and a celebration of all things sharks.

Here’s who you can find serving up brews in the pop-up beer garden:

See the moon, be the moon—you don't have to choose at our all-natural (world) NightLife events. // 📸 @marspasache #CASNightLife

A post shared by California Academy of Sciences (@calacademy) on

There will be several “Shark Talks,” a 3D shark tank, shark trivia, a shark science lab, and a “Fin Party” featuring DJs “Right Shark” & “Left Shark”.

Tickets are $12 for members & $15 for non-members & you can grab them at calacademy.org.

As of this post, 6.4k people are interested in attending on Facebook so expect a good amount of shark & beer fans at this Nightlife.

For more, head here.

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live