Bay Area Restaurants Will Donate Proceeds To Puerto Rico On World Food Day

A few of the best restaurants in the Bay Area are joining José Andrés to help Puerto Rico.

As part of World Food Day on Friday, October 13th, restaurants like Alice Water’s Chez Pannise are donating 10% of their proceeds to World Central Kitchen.

World famous chef José Andrés has spearheaded the program that has fed over 100,000 in storm-ravaged Puerto Rico.

Quick report from #PuertoRico: Our main @WCKitchen operation is growing here in San Juan! Tomorrow 10k meals in Ponce! #ChefsForPuertoRico pic.twitter.com/I1Cisdg1yR — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) October 3, 2017

Around the country, chefs are coming together to help Andrés and World Central Kitchen. If you are interested in donating, finding other participating restaurants, or want to find other ways to get involved head over to worldcentralkitchen.org/world-food-day.

BAY AREA LOCATIONS:

Chez Panisse

1517 Shattuck Avenue

Berkeley, CA 94709-1516

chezpanisse.com

ICHI Sushi

3369 Mission Street (at 30th)

San Francisco, CA 94110

(415) 525-4750

ichisushi.com

Boulettes Larder + Boulibar

1 Ferry Building, Suite 48

San Francisco, CA 94111

(415) 399-1155

www.bouletteslarder.com

Foreign Cinema

2534 Mission Street

San Francisco, CA 94110

(415) 648-7600

foreigncinema.com

Mission Chinese Food

2234 Mission Street

San Francisco, CA 94110

missionchinesefood.com/sfo

