Blue Angels Begin Fleet Week Practice On Thursday

SAN FRANCISCO - OCTOBER 08: A U.S. Navy Blue Angels F/A-18 Hornet piloted by U.S. Marine Corps Major Nathan Miller flies past the San Francisco skyline during a practice flight ahead of the Fleet Week performance October 8, 2009 in San Francisco, California. San Francisco kicks off its annual Fleet Week celebration October 10 with a parade of ships and an air show featuring the Blue Angels. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Blue Angels (credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

San Francisco natives have grown as accustomed to the loud booms as possible over the years, but it’s always a little jarring when it starts. It’s Fleet Week and that means the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels will be flying around the city all weekend.

The jets will begin practice on Thursday at noon and will be seen & heard on their survey flights until about 5 PM.

They will serve as the closing performance of the air shows this weekend between 3 PM & 4 PM each day Friday-Sunday.

Expect big crowds, heavy traffic, and heightened security for this weekend’s Fleet Week events. For more, head to CBS SF.

 

 

