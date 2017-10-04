Blue Angels Begin Fleet Week Practice On Thursday

San Francisco natives have grown as accustomed to the loud booms as possible over the years, but it’s always a little jarring when it starts. It’s Fleet Week and that means the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels will be flying around the city all weekend.

Good afternoon, #BAFans! We had beautiful skies for yesterday's practice! We'll see you all at the beach this weekend for the #hbairshow! A post shared by Blue Angels (@usnavyblueangels) on Sep 29, 2017 at 5:01pm PDT

The jets will begin practice on Thursday at noon and will be seen & heard on their survey flights until about 5 PM.

#FlyBreitling at #FleetWeekSF #WeAreFleetWeek Photo: Patrick Brod A post shared by FleetWeekSF (@fleetweeksf) on Oct 9, 2016 at 1:08pm PDT

They will serve as the closing performance of the air shows this weekend between 3 PM & 4 PM each day Friday-Sunday.

Expect big crowds, heavy traffic, and heightened security for this weekend’s Fleet Week events. For more, head to CBS SF.