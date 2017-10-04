Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 10.04.17

Yesterday was the birthday party celebration for Kevin Klein Live, able to survive three years on the radio at Live 105, which was a merry time for all. Kevin and Ally recapped all the fun they had at Bottom of the Hill in the middle of a weekday afternoon, which surprised everyone in the size of the crowd they were able to draw. But there was one sore subject about the event and that was the lack of pizzas that were nonexistent, which the show was pissed and apologetic about. Maybe next time…

Plus, James Bong was finally back with Kevin Klein Live after the show and James both had to deal with some bad health issues. James Bong even detailed the horrors of having a case of bad diarrhea in the middle of a corn maze, which may the world’s scariest escape room man has ever devised. Along with those lovely details, he informed the show about a marijuana dispensary possibly opening in the Westfield Mall in San Francisco, the possible horror stories of mixing edibles with trick ’r treating, an orgasm-inducing marijuana strain, and more.

Also on today’s podcast:

Listeners vent their frustrations with this week’s edition of Midweek Middle Fingers

Twinkie wants to throw himself in the mix in a fight between George Foreman and Steven Seagal

Let’s Get Offended finds the offensiveness of a story involving a three-legged dog getting a prosthetic made by college students

And more!

