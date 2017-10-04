Click here for ALL NEW App to listen to LIVE 105 + KKL!

Kevin Klein Live Hosts ‘Kim Jong Underwear’ Fashion Show

As tensions continue to rise between the USA and North Korea, one radio show looked to diffuse the anxiety with a little bit of humor.

Kevin Klein Live hosted the Kim Jong Underwear Fashion Show as party of the morning show’s 3rd birthday celebration at Bottom of the Hill. Contestants – both male and female – were selected from submissions sent in from all over the Bay. Each person was given creative liberty as to what they believed “Kim Jong Underwear” could be. The results were… interesting.

There was a woman wearing a bright red bra, riding a somewhat phallic atomic bomb pillow. There was a shirtless (and very hairy) man from San Jose wearing boxers with cartoon missiles. But in the end it was Katie, a 24 year-old from San Mateo, who emerged the victor. Her outfit, consisting of an adult diaper, Dennis Rodman socks, and a tight t-shirt that read “Melania Trump gave me crabs” earned the largest applause from the crowd.

Take a look at some of the visuals from that fashion show… WARNING: You can’t unsee them.

Photo credit: David Secour

Photo credit: David Secour

Photo credit: David Secour

Photo credit: David Secour

