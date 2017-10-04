Official ‘Stranger Things’ 8-Bit Mobile Video Game Is Here

Finally, you can enter the world of Stranger Things via a mobile game and it is awesome.

Just in time for season two of Stranger Things to launch on October 27th, Netflix has teamed with game developer BonusXP to let you enter the world of Hawkins, Indiana. You can explore the wood, the Hawkin Lab, and more all while using the different characters and their unique abilities to advance the game.

All that glorious retro 8-bit gaming and it is all for FREE.

Stranger Things: The Game now is available now on iOS and Android.

Throw on some Modern English or The Clash, pop a few Eggos in the toaster, and start exploring Stranger Things: The Game and get excited for season two.

