Weeknight Concerts At Levi’s Stadium To Cease Over Curfew Dispute

As of last week, the San Francisco 49ers notified Santa Clara City officials that the team would no longer hosts weeknight concerts at Levi’s Stadium due to the ongoing dispute about the 10 PM curfew.

Tonight’s (October 4, 2017) Coldplay show is the last concert scheduled this year at the venue & could very well be the final weeknight show that it hosts for the foreseeable future.

Breaking: Santa Clara's hard line on 10 pm curfew leads @49ers to declare moratorium on weekday concerts. @CBSSF pic.twitter.com/sAbt6zDkdA — Joe Vazquez (@joenewsman) September 28, 2017

Ed Sheehan notably passed over Levi’s Stadium an upcoming tour due to the curfew as well as another big name artist.

Each concert brings in at least $500k for the city’s general fund, so Santa Clara will see plenty in lost income.

The promoter of of tonight’s Coldplay show has been notified about the 10 p.m. curfew, the team said. In the event the show goes past 10 p.m., the team said it would coordinate with law enforcement and transit agencies to ensure safety for patrons and stadium neighbors. A curfew extension was denied for the show. U2 ignored it back in May, so we’ll see how Coldplay handles it.

