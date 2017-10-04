‘Wonder Woman’ Star Gal Gadot Breaking Through Walls On SNL Promo

(LIVE 105) – Talk about breakout star, Wonder Woman Gal Gadot will be hosting Saturday Night Live this weekend.

In the latest promotion for SNL, Leslie Jones, Beck Bennett and Mikey Day are awaiting Gadot’s arrival when Bennett asks if she’s anything like her Justice League character in real life.

When all of a sudden, the wall behind him bursts and everything goes slow motion, and out comes Gadot. Jones then says “Gail Gah-Dot! You cannot do that! We have rules here!”

“The door. I should have used the door. I’m so sorry” Gadot says.

Day then tells Jones “It’s Gal Gadot.” When she is quick to answer back “Shut Up Marky!”

“It’s Mikey…” Day then responds.

This Saturday’s live show will mark Gadot’s first appearance on SNL. Multi-award winning artist Sam Smith is set to perform on his second appearance as SNL’s musical guest.





Justice League featuring Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman is set to release in theaters this November 17th.

