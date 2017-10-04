You Can Now Legally Enter California Crosswalks During Signal Countdown

In case you were unaware, it’s been illegal in the state of California to start crossing the street when the orange “don’t walk” hand is flashing. As of this past Monday, that’s no longer the case.

Huh. Governor Brown signs bill finally ending California’s ridiculous crosswalk countdown rule https://t.co/o8gHpwPohj via @CurbedLA — Kai Ryssdal (@kairyssdal) October 4, 2017

You might not have seen that law enforced much, but now you can legally enter the crosswalk as long as a numbered countdown is displayed & you must reach the other side of the street before the countdown ends.

More attention had been brought the old law after “jaywalkers” in southern California started being ticketed for it regularly earlier this year.

Omg THIS happened to an ex & me in LA. 18 seconds left on the crosswalk & it cost us $200 each 🤣Glad it's gone https://t.co/HFfm04LxDZ — Ashley Taylor Tv (@AshleyTaylorTV_) October 4, 2017

For more on the change of the law, head to Curbed LA.