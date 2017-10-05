Click here for ALL NEW App to listen to LIVE 105 + KKL!

Incubus Postpone Vegas Residency After Route 91 Shooting Tragedy

Filed Under: Incubus
Photo: Theo Wargo / Getty Images

By Scott T. Sterling

As the Las Vegas continues to recover from the mass shooting tragedy at the Route 91 festival, Incubus have decided to postpone a scheduled residency at the city’s Hard Rock Hotel.

Related: Incubus Remembers Chris Cornell with Stirring ‘Black Hole Sun’ Performance

The band was set for a five-night limited engagement at The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on Oct. 7, 8, 11, 13 and 14.

Ticket holders for the shows can get refunds from the original point of purchase. Those tickets will also be good for any of the rescheduled dates, which are expected to be announced soon.

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live