Spend Halloween In The San Francisco Dungeon’s Alcatraz Jail Cell

You could book a very nice hotel room in the City on the nights of October 30 & 31, or you could pay $666 a night to stay overnight in a recreated Alcatraz jail cell at the San Francisco Dungeon below Fisherman’s Wharf.

San Francisco Dungeon Invites Guests To Stay Overnight In 'Ghosts of Alcatraz' Cell https://t.co/nK2GbEMaqG pic.twitter.com/DNvUODj7bE — SFist (@SFist) October 5, 2017

An overnight stay in the “suite” includes:

Four twin-sized prison beds in the “Ghosts of Alcatraz Suite” jail cell

Dungeon issued PJs and midnight snacks

A spooky bedtime story from a Dungeon resident before being tucked-in for a not-so-comfortable night’s sleep

VIP entry for each guest to the final San Francisco Dungeon show of the evening on the night of their stay

For those who survive the night, breakfast in their cell bed will be provided along with a swag bag of Dungeon goodies including one Merlin Annual pass per guest (valued at $279 each), which provides access to more than 30 U.S. attractions.

If this is how you want to spend your Halloween the rooms becomes available for reservations on Friday October 13 at 10:13 AM at the SF Dungeon’s site.