Tough Mudder Set To Torture Sonoma In Mid-October

SONOMA (LIVE 105) – Considered one of hardest extreme competitions in the world, Tough Mudder Nor Cal is arriving for the first time at the Sonoma Raceway on Saturday, October 14th and Sunday the 15th. Join over 10,000 athletes and fitness fanatics taking on this grueling 5-12 mile obstacle course.

There are three event levels at Tough Mudder Nor Cal. An “easy” 5-mile mud and obstacle course called “Tough Mudder Half”.

The second is the signature “Tough Mudder” course that drags you through 10-12 mile challenge that has no time limit. The point of the course is to compete against your personal limitations for individual growth and accomplishment.

“Tougher Mudder” adds a competitive edge to the regular “Tough Mudder” challenge, by setting a time limit to complete. It’s not just yourself your competing against but the thousand others trying to make it (alive) to the finish line.

There is also a “Mini Mudder” challenge, which is a single mile obstacle course for children ages 7-12 to participate in.

Some of the courses for 2017 include “The Hangover”, “Funky Monkey”, and “Everest”.

Tough Mudder was founded in 2010 and designed by British Special Forces which test all around “strength, stamina, mental grit, and camaraderie” of an individual. Participants don’t think finish times, they simply want to cross the finish line.

Ticket information is available on SonomaRaceway.com and on Tough Mudder’s website.



©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.