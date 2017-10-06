AOL Instant Messenger To Shut Down In December

After 20 years of providing an instant messaging service (& close to 10 years of us not realizing people still use it) AOL Instant Messenger is set to shut down for good on December 15.

AOL Instant Messenger (AIM) is shutting down for good on December 15 pic.twitter.com/Dgn32o9N4X — Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) October 6, 2017

It was one of the first big chat services and I’m sure we all remember our first screen names. Mine was ‘lilozzyforsho1269’ when I was in 7th grade…

I'm the kind of girl that wants a guy to pick me up in his 2003 Mazda for our date instead of making my mom drop me off at coldstone — your away message (@YourAwayMessage) July 12, 2015

AIM’s main competitor MSN Messenger shut down back in 2014 & AOL had cut off AIM from third-party chat clients this past March. This day was due for some time and December 15 would be it.

all I want is a

drama free summer. — your away message (@YourAwayMessage) June 11, 2015

