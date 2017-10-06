Click here for ALL NEW App to listen to LIVE 105 + KKL!

AOL Instant Messenger To Shut Down In December

(AOL)

After 20 years of providing an instant messaging service (& close to 10 years of us not realizing people still use it) AOL Instant Messenger is set to shut down for good on December 15.

It was one of the first big chat services and I’m sure we all remember our first screen names. Mine was ‘lilozzyforsho1269’ when I was in 7th grade…

AIM’s main competitor MSN Messenger shut down back in 2014 & AOL had cut off AIM from third-party chat clients this past March. This day was due for some time and December 15 would be it.

For more, head to Verge.

