It was announced this afternoon (October 6) that comedian Ralphie May has passed away at 45 years old.

RIP to my friend and personal trainer, @Ralphie_May. pic.twitter.com/lmKHdG1ijh — Kevin Klein (@TheKevinKlein) October 6, 2017

TMZ initially brokeon Friday afternoon, was confirmed by May’s manager Judie Marmel. May had suffered from pneumonia, which had caused him to cancel several shows. He did perform twice this week in Las Vegas. His body was found this morning.

