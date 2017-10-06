Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 10.06.17

Despite a lack of Ally on today’s Kevin Klein Live, the show was able to power through, with a boys-only cub getting things going with one of the best editions of Subculture Wars in the show’s history. It was a battle of young versus old this morning, with a 17-year-old high school student showing up late against a 68-year-old man that sounds like the coolest old dude on planet Earth. With the lead being traded, discussion of strains of weed, and more, this is a Subculture War you don’t want to miss.

Plus, Anthony Jeselnik called into the show to help promote his dates at the San Jose Improv this weekend. Kevin reminded Jeselnik of the last time he came on the show, where he called Fat Anne Frank Anne Frankfurter, which Kevin says was the best joke he wishes he came up with on air. Jeselnik also talked about his time making fun of cancer patients, how Saturday Night Live is nowhere near as funny as people make it out to be, and how his stand up has caused couples to break up. Only the best topics of conversation of Kevin Klein Live!

Also on today’s podcast:

7 @ 7 looked at the biggest regrets people have in their old age, which Useless Weirdo claims shouldn’t include wood carving

Ben Gleib returns to the show to play a new game called Love It Or Gleib It

The issue that comes with trying to be a good citizen when it comes to returning extra change

And more!

