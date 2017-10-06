Click here for ALL NEW App to listen to LIVE 105 + KKL!

Pauley Perrette Leaving ‘NCIS’ After 15 Seasons

One of the most beloved actors on NCIS is officially leaving the show.

Pauley Perrette, who portrays Abby Sciuto on the show, confirmed her departure on social media and put to bed some circling rumors.

“So, it is true that I am leaving NCIS after this season. There have been all kinds of false stories as to why (No I do not have a skin care line and no my network and show are not mad at me). It was a decision made last year. I hope everyone will love and enjoy EVERYTHING ABBY not only for the rest of this season, but for everything she has given all of us for 16 years. All the love, all the laughter, all the inspiration… I love her as much as you do.”

Perrette is one of the three remaining original cast members along with Mark Harmon (Leroy Jethro Gibbs) and David McCallum (Donald Mallard). How the show will address the departure – career change, spin-off, or death – remains a mystery.

 

