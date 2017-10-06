San Francisco’s Joe’s Crab Shack Location Closes

The hits keep coming to restaurants on San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf. Forbes Island floating restaurant closed down in August & earlier this week the Rainforest Cafe shuttered for good. Now, after a 12-year run in the City, Joe’s Crab Shack Jefferson St. location also closed its doors this week.

Joe’s Crab Shack had previously made headlines when they were sued for labor violations in 2013, suspended tipping in 2015, and when 50 pounds of marijuana were found in the restaurant’s dumpster.

If the news really bums you out, it’s OK, there’s a Joe’s Crab Shack in Sacramento if you’re down for a road trip.

