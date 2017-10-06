San Leandro’s OkDROberfest 2017 This Saturday

Couldn't get tickets to #GABF? No stress, there's still plenty of beer fest awesomeness in the Bay this weekend! 💙🍻We're teaming up with our neighbors @21stamendment and @cleophus_quealy for the 2nd Annual #OkDROberfest, a celebration of Bavarian beer, delicious food and live entertainment. Catch the brew-hop shuttle from BART and enjoy a full stein at each brewery for just $20 pre-sale. Link to tix in bio!

A post shared by Drake's Brewing Co. (@drakesbeer) on Oct 4, 2017 at 1:13pm PDT