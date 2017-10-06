Click here for ALL NEW App to listen to LIVE 105 + KKL!

San Leandro’s OkDROberfest 2017 This Saturday

Tomorrow marks the second annual OkDRObestfest with 21st Amendment Brewery, Drake’s Brewing Co., & Cleophus Quealy Beer Co.

This celebration of beer & brewing goes from 12 PM – 5 PM between the three San Leandro breweries. You can catch the brew-hop shuttle from San Leandro BART & between 21st Amendment, Drake’s, and Cleophus Quealy.

Tickets can be purchased for $20 in advance at okdroberfest.beer or $25 at the door. Enjoy a day of Bavarian style beers, food, and entertainment. Tickets include one full stein at each location.

