San Leandro’s OkDROberfest 2017 This Saturday

Tomorrow marks the second annual OkDRObestfest with 21st Amendment Brewery, Drake’s Brewing Co., & Cleophus Quealy Beer Co.
Couldn't get tickets to #GABF? No stress, there's still plenty of beer fest awesomeness in the Bay this weekend! 💙🍻We're teaming up with our neighbors @21stamendment and @cleophus_quealy for the 2nd Annual #OkDROberfest, a celebration of Bavarian beer, delicious food and live entertainment. Catch the brew-hop shuttle from BART and enjoy a full stein at each brewery for just $20 pre-sale. Link to tix in bio!
This celebration of beer & brewing goes from 12 PM – 5 PM between the three San Leandro breweries. You can catch the brew-hop shuttle from San Leandro BART & between 21st Amendment, Drake’s, and Cleophus Quealy.
If you are in the Bay Area and can’t make it to #GABF this year, then head out to San Leandro for OkDtoberfest being put on by three of our best local breweries @21stamendment and @drakesbeer and finally @cleophus_quealy #craftbeer #craftbrew #craftbeergeek #craftbeerlife #craftbeerporn #beer #beertime #beergasm #beerporn #beerstagram #beersofinstagram #oktoberfest #okdroberfest #beertography #drinkcraft #drinkcraft #drinkcraftbeer #drinklocal #supportlocal #followcraftbeer #beerfest
Tickets can be purchased for $20 in advance at okdroberfest.beer or $25 at the door. Enjoy a day of Bavarian style beers, food, and entertainment. Tickets include one full stein at each location.