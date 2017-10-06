Click here for ALL NEW App to listen to LIVE 105 + KKL!

South Bay’s First Cider House Opens Saturday

Cider Junction Bistro and Bottle Shop is set to open in San Jose’s Willow Glen (820 Willow St.) neighborhood this Saturday October 7.

Over two dozen craft ciders will be on tap as well beer & mead. Over 60 ciders will also be available in bottles, or cans. So, you’ll have plenty of local ciders as well as more from around the country & the world to try at Cider Junction.

Hours will be 11 a.m.-midnight Saturday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday, 4-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 4-11 p.m. Friday.

Keep up with their twitter to see the latest ciders available.

 

