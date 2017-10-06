South Bay’s First Cider House Opens Saturday

Cider Junction Bistro and Bottle Shop is set to open in San Jose’s Willow Glen (820 Willow St.) neighborhood this Saturday October 7.

The signs are up! You can now find us better no matter whether the sun or the moon are lighting up the skies! #justafewmoredays #willowglen #sanjose #bistro #smallplates #craftcider #craftbeer #hardcider A post shared by The Cider Junction (@ciderjunction) on Sep 24, 2017 at 3:04pm PDT

Over two dozen craft ciders will be on tap as well beer & mead. Over 60 ciders will also be available in bottles, or cans. So, you’ll have plenty of local ciders as well as more from around the country & the world to try at Cider Junction.

Hours will be 11 a.m.-midnight Saturday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday, 4-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 4-11 p.m. Friday.

Keep up with their twitter to see the latest ciders available.