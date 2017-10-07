Listen to Live 105 all this week to score tickets to Six Flags Discovery Kingdom!

We’ve got five chances every day to score a pair of tickets! Be caller #20 at 1-800-696-1053 when you hear the cue to call.

Experience Six Flags Fright Fest Presented by Snickers – It’s Thrills by Day and Fright by Night! In the daytime check out the roller coasters, rides, animal shows, and the “Twick or Tweet Twail”. And at night experience St. Hades Hospital, Carnevil, Arsenic & Arania’s Nightmare Manor, scare zones, and zombies … everywhere! Fright Fest runs select days thru October 31. (Additional fee for some haunted attractions). 2018 Season Passes on sale now at the best price of the year. For more information visit sixflags.com.