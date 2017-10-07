Click here for ALL NEW App to listen to LIVE 105 + KKL!

Six Flags Fright Fest Presented by Snickers

Filed Under: Fright Fest, Halloween, Six Flags Discovery Kingdom

Listen to Live 105 all this week to score tickets to Six Flags Discovery Kingdom!

We’ve got five chances every day to score a pair of tickets! Be caller #20 at 1-800-696-1053 when you hear the cue to call.

Experience Six Flags Fright Fest Presented by Snickers – It’s Thrills by Day and Fright by Night! In the daytime check out the roller coasters, rides, animal shows, and the “Twick or Tweet Twail”. And at night experience St. Hades Hospital, Carnevil, Arsenic & Arania’s Nightmare Manor, scare zones, and zombies … everywhere! Fright Fest runs select days thru October 31. (Additional fee for some haunted attractions). 2018 Season Passes on sale now at the best price of the year. For more information visit sixflags.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live